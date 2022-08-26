  1. Politics
FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Zanzibar president

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a trip to the African continent, held a meeting with President of Zanzibar Hussein Mwinyi on Friday.

Expressing hope that Iran and Zanzibar could improve ties and promote cooperation, the president of Zanzibar thanked Iran for its support for his country.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Zanzibar on Thursday night where he was welcomed by Zanzibar's Minister of Health, Nasser Mazrui.

"We can have a good cooperation with Iran," Zanzibar diplomat told reporters during the welcoming ceremony of  Amir-Abdollahian in the airport.

Amir-Abbdollahian’s first visit to African countries as a foreign minister began on Monday, August 22. He first visited Mali and Tanzania; he then left Tanzania for Zanzibar late Thursday night.

