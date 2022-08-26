FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Zanzibar president

Expressing hope that Iran and Zanzibar could improve ties and promote cooperation, the president of Zanzibar thanked Iran for its support for his country.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Zanzibar on Thursday night where he was welcomed by Zanzibar's Minister of Health, Nasser Mazrui.

"We can have a good cooperation with Iran," Zanzibar diplomat told reporters during the welcoming ceremony of Amir-Abdollahian in the airport.

Amir-Abbdollahian’s first visit to African countries as a foreign minister began on Monday, August 22. He first visited Mali and Tanzania; he then left Tanzania for Zanzibar late Thursday night.

RHM/