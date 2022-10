The first explosion occurred at the entrance of the city of Jalalaqsi by a car bomb run by a suicide bomber, killing 11 people, including the governor of Jalalqsi city.

5 Others were injured during the first blast.

The second explosion occurred on the bridge of Buloburde city, as a result of which one person was killed and two others were injured. Parts of the bridge were also destroyed.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

