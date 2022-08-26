  1. Politics
Aug 26, 2022, 11:00 AM

FM Amir-Abdollahian visiting Zanzibar for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Heading a political-economic delegation, Iran's Foreign Minister traveled to Zanzibar to hold bilateral talks with high-ranking officials.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a trip to the African continent, arrived in Zanzibar on Thursday night where he was welcomed by Zanzibar's Minister of Health, Nasser Mazrui.

"We can have a good cooperation with Iran," Zanzibar diplomat told reporters during the welcoming ceremony of  Amir-Abdollahian in the airport.

During this trip, the foreign minister of Iran is supposed to meet with the president of Zanzibar and discuss the relations between the two sides.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to the African continent for the first time last Monday. In his first destination, he entered Bamako, the capital of Mali. Amir-Abdollahian also continued his African trip and arrived in Tanzania on Wednesday night.

