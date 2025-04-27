  1. Iran
Apr 27, 2025, 8:48 PM

Death toll from blast at Bandar Abbas port rises to 40

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – According to the latest figures released by Iranian authorities, the number of dead in the massive blast and following fire at Shahid Rajaee Port increased to 40, while the number of the injured surpassed 900.

The governor of Hormozgan in southern Iran, where Bandar Abbas is the provincial capital, announced that the death toll had increased to 40.

He continued that "More than a thousand people were injured in the incident, of which 194 are currently hospitalized and the rest have been discharged after receiving treatment."

He said that efforts are underway to identify some of the victims who suffered severe burns.

