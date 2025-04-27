Death toll from blast at Bandar Abbas port rises to 40

The governor of Hormozgan in southern Iran, where Bandar Abbas is the provincial capital, announced that the death toll had increased to 40.

The governor, Mohammad Ashouri put the number of the injured at 900.

He continued that "More than a thousand people were injured in the incident, of which 194 are currently hospitalized and the rest have been discharged after receiving treatment."

He said that efforts are underway to identify some of the victims who suffered severe burns.

Ashouri also said that the number of injured is 900, of which more than 700 have been discharged from the hospital.

