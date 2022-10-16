  1. Politics
Gen. Bagheri:

Iran not to tolerate presence of 3k terrorists behind borders

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that presence of 3,000 terrorists having a bomb-making center behind the borders is intolerable and Iran will harshly confront them.

Regarding the situation of terrorist groups in the northwest part of the country, General Mohammad Bagheri on Saturday evening said that this is an old issue. These terrorist groups, with the help of the United States and other enemies of the country, have nestled in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region (KEG) since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution but in the last few years, with the support of the United States, terrorists' bases in the region have posed serious threat against Iran’s national security.

During these years, “We have constantly warned the Kurdistan region of Iraq in this respect and it is not logical, that Islamic Republic of Iran that has rendered services to the Iraqi nation, to allow terrorists to jeopardize national security of the country. They (KRG) leaders promised Iranian authorities many times to stop the actions of terrorist groups in the region but they did not act, so it was decided to confront them and this is based on the United Nations Charter and self-defense.”

General Bagheri then pointed to the recent operations of IRGC Ground Forces against the bases of terrorist bases in northern Iraqi Kurdistan region and emphasized that Iran conducted all operations in the region with observing all human norms and principles.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
