Rashid describes Iran as partner for bilateral interests

In the meeting, the Iranian ambassador congratulated Rashid on his election as Iraq's president and expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will expand in all fields during his presidency.

Abdul Latif Rashid, for his part, welcomed the meeting with the Iranian ambassador and emphasized the shared historical, cultural and religious fields between the two countries.

"The interest of Iraq is the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the interest of Iraq," Rashid said.

He emphasized, "We look at the Islamic Republic of Iran as a partner for the interests of the two countries, and we believe that the interests of Iran are beyond the interests of Iran and Iraq and are actually the interests of the Middle East."

In the meeting, the two side also stressed expanding cultural relations and paying attention to common social and religious ties.

The importance and usefulness of the recent visit of Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser to Iran, was also one of the other topics discussed in the meeting.

Rashid replaced fellow Iraqi Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh.

In a message congratulating Abdul Latif Rashid's upon his election, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope that the new government of this country would take steps toward the growth and prosperity of Iraq.

