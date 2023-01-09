  1. Politics
Jan 9, 2023, 6:30 PM

Iran envoy, Iraqi official discuss border security

Iran envoy, Iraqi official discuss border security

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador and the Iraqi national security adviser discussed the issue of security on the shared borders between the two countries.

The public relations department of Qasim al-Aarji, the Iraqi national security advisor, announced in a statement that he hosted Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in his office in Baghdad on Monday. 

According to the statement, Al-Araji discussed with the Iranian ambassador the strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran and the ways of its development in line with the interests of the two neighboring nations.

The two sides also consulted on the issue of border security and cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and smuggling.

Also in the meeting, Al-Araji and Al-e Sadegh discussed some other issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

MNA/PR

News Code 195942

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News