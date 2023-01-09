Iran envoy, Iraqi official discuss border security

The public relations department of Qasim al-Aarji, the Iraqi national security advisor, announced in a statement that he hosted Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in his office in Baghdad on Monday.

According to the statement, Al-Araji discussed with the Iranian ambassador the strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran and the ways of its development in line with the interests of the two neighboring nations.

The two sides also consulted on the issue of border security and cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and smuggling.

Also in the meeting, Al-Araji and Al-e Sadegh discussed some other issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

MNA/PR