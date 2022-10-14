Iran President felicitates new Iraqi President on election

In his message congratulating Abdul Latif Rashid's election as the President of Iraq, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope that the new government of this country would take steps toward the growth and prosperity of Iraq.

He also hoped that the relations between Tehran and Baghdad would develop and deepen even more.

"Iran has always supported the Iraqi political process based on the people's vote and has been working on expanding brotherly relations with Iraq," the President emphasized.

The President of Iran wished success to the government and the people of Iraq.

Rashid replaced fellow Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh.

RHM/