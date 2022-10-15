Iran FM calls on Iraq for action against KRG-based terrorists

In the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran emphasized the expanding relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all fields and emphasized the cooperation of the two countries in the field of security, including the need to deal with armed terrorists based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed that the relations between the two countries are strategic and privileged and "we consider the security of Iraq as the security of Iran," adding that "Considering the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, we do not expect that the territory of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will to be used as a place for terrorist acts and be a threat against Iran."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran demanded that Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq take full responsibility for dealing with the terrorist groups and apartheid from the origin of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

He added, "We have always wanted a prosperous, free and independent Iraq and we want nothing but good for the Iraqi government and nation, but we will not tolerate the continued armed presence of terrorists in the Kurdistan Region and their actions against Iran's security."

Qasim Al-Araji, for his part, said, "The Iraqi constitution does not allow the activities of people and movements that threaten the neighbors."

The top Iraqi security official assured that any anti-security action against Iran will be dealt with the action of the central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and Iraq considers Iran's security as its own security."

Qasim al-Araji also plans to hold other meetings with the other Iranian officials during the trip.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister had announced last Tuesday in the meeting of Iraqi parliament members that a delegation from that country headed by the National Security Advisor would travel to Iran and discuss Iran's recent attacks on terrorist positions in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

MNA