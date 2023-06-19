  1. Politics
Iraq president lauds Iran constructive role in bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Appreciating Iran's constructive role in the relations between the two countries, the Iraqi President called for the expansion of relations with Tehran in all fields.

Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi, President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Monday.

Appreciating Iran's constructive role in the relations between the two countries, Rashid called for the expansion of relations with Iran in all fields.

Kharrazi also appreciated Iraq's role in bringing the views of Iran and Arab countries closer together, pointing to Iraq's successes in the political, economic, and even security fields.

Kharazi has paid a visit to Baghdad to discuss strengthening the relations between Iran and Iraq.

