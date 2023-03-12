President Raeisi invites Iraqi counterpart to visit Tehran

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid announced that he received a written message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Sunday.

Rashid made the remarks in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadegh and his accompanying delegation.

"In this letter, President Raeisi invited me to visit Tehran," said Rashid in this meeting, adding that he will accept the invitation and travel to Iran as soon as possible.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the joint agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of diplomatic relations, hoping that many positive developments will take place in the region and the world.

The Iranian envoy also appreciated Baghdad's effort in hosting Tehran-Riyadh talks, saying that Iran is determined to continue cooperation with the Iraqi side and promote bilateral ties in line with the interests of the two countries.

RHM/FNA14011221000731