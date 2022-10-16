Iran opposing foreign forces deployment in Caucasus region

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Foreign minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday night.

Referring to the recent developments in the Caucasus region, he emphasized Iran's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries including the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia and said that this approach is the permanent policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Jeyhun Bayramov, for his part, opposed the presence of foreign forces in the region and supported the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard.

Referring to the relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Amir-Abdollahian described the recent meeting of the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan as important.

Azeri foreign minister also called the relations between the two countries important and stable.

