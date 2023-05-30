Regional organizations bolstering to replace unilateralism

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting secretary general of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay in Tehran on Tuesday.

Raeisi pointed to numerous and diverse capacities and potentials of the CICA for the development of the interactions among the member states and expressed hope that with the support of the member states and a more active role on the part of the secretariat, the position of the organization will be strengthened more than the past.

Declaring Iran's readiness to transfer and share its experiences, especially in the field of science and technology, economic development and fighting terrorism and organized crime with CICA member states, the president emphasized the need to strengthen inter-regional 'corridors'.

He went on to stress the importance of constant contact between CICA member states, noting that the trend of international developments is towards multilateralism.

"As unilateralism is on the decline in the world, the countries of the region and regional organizations decide on the future of the region and the world," the Iranian president said.

The CICA secretary general, for his part, praised Iran's active participation in hosting the events of the organization, especially in the field of fighting terrorism and economic development, and highlighted Iran's progress in various fields, including science and technology. He also called for sharing Iran's experiences in those fields with CICA member states.

Sarybay also expressed his happiness with the decision of CICA heads of member states to found a fund in the organization to support the member states in order to increase their interaction and appreciated Iran's participation in that regard.

KI/