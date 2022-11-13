Remarks of Azerbaijan president have no basis

“A grandson can’t deny [the actions of] his grandfather; so, the remarks of the Azerbaijan Republic’s President have no basis,” said Nikzad in Iran’s Parliament when a lawmaker criticized the recent remarks made by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Iran’s parliamentarian, Seyyed Alborz Hosseini said that making such remarks on the territorial integrity of the neighboring countries is not good for the diplomatic status of the Azerbaijan Republic’s President.

The legislator termed the remarks as “unreal”, adding that the region needs tranquility more than ever.

The remarks of the Iranian MP come after the President of the Azerbaijan Republic said that the young generation of Azari speakers in the world should be able to study in their mother tongue in their home countries, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Unfortunately, most of the 40 million Azeri speakers residing outside of the Azerbaijan Republic are deprived of such opportunities, the source added.

