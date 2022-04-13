Iraqi foreign minister reportedly to visit Iran

Iraq's national security adviser Qasim al-Araji and an Iraqi Intelligence Service official will accompany Fuad Hussein during his upcoming visit to Iran, according to Middle East Eye.

The Iranian and Iraqi sides will discuss bilateral ties and several other issues during Hussein's visit to Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone talk with his Iraqi counterpart a couple of months ago and discussed a number of regional and international issues, as well as Iran-Iraq's bilateral ties.

This would be the second visit of Fuad Hussein to Iran after the current Iranian government took the office.

