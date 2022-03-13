Iran reportedly suspends Tehran-Riyadh talks temporarily

Reports indicate that Iran has unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia.

The report comes as Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Saturday at Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya that the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held next Wednesday.

The foreign minister's comments came after on February 20, Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser, said that the fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks was due to take place in the Iraqi capital.

A few days ago on March 5th, the Iranian foreign minister has said that Riyadh is willing to re-establish relations with Tehran, adding Iran welcomes the re-establishment of bilateral relations with the country.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016.

Iran has not yet announced a date for talks with Saudi Arabia, but unofficial reports suggest that the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia has been agreed on Wednesday.

