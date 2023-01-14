  1. Politics
Jan 14, 2023

Tehran, Riyadh welcome Baghdad mediation in reviving ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Referring to Iraq's efforts to resume the new round of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations, the Iraqi Prime Minister said that Iran and Saudi Arabia welcome the process of mediation by the Iraqi side.

Mohammad Al- Sudani said in an interview with Berlin-based DW News that balanced relations between Iraq and neighboring countries are based on the principle of mutual respect, common interests, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Efforts to bring closer the views between Iran and the regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, is an approach that the Iraqi government has followed and will continue to do so, the Iraqi Prime Minister said.

Baghdad believes that this approach will help reduce tension in the region, and will lead to the security of Iraq and the region, he said.

