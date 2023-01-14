Tehran, Riyadh welcome Baghdad mediation in reviving ties

Mohammad Al- Sudani said in an interview with Berlin-based DW News that balanced relations between Iraq and neighboring countries are based on the principle of mutual respect, common interests, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Efforts to bring closer the views between Iran and the regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, is an approach that the Iraqi government has followed and will continue to do so, the Iraqi Prime Minister said.

Baghdad believes that this approach will help reduce tension in the region, and will lead to the security of Iraq and the region, he said.

