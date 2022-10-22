Iran lifts visa requirements for Iraqi Kurdistan citizens

The general manager of Kurdistan Region Affairs of Iraq and Iran Abdullah Akerei said that Iran has lifted visa requirements for the Iraqi Kurdistan citizens according to an agreement between Iran and KRG officials.

Akerei said that from tomorrow (Sunday), Iraqi Kurdistan citizens can travel to Iran with no visas as the agreement will come into force tomorrow.

He described this decision as an important step for both sides.

The announcement came a few days after the Acting Governor of Qasr Shirin in west Iran said that traveling through the Parviz Khan border crossing into the Iraqi Kurdistan Region would be without a visa after reaching an agreement with the Iraqi Kurdish authorities.

