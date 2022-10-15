FM stresses need for closing IAEA anti-Iranian file

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and João Gomes Cravinho on Friday discussed Iran-Portugal bilateral relations as well as several international issues.

Regarding the Ukraine war, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to any side to use in the war in Ukraine.

"We believe that arming each of the parties to the crisis will prolong the war, so we have not considered and do not consider war to be the right way either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen," he stressed.

Noting that Iran is a country that faces different terrorist groups from the east and west, the top Iranian diplomat cited that in recent weeks some amount of weapons has arrived in the country through the eastern and western borders.

Condemning the interventionist statements of some countries in considering the recent riots and terrorist activities in Iran as protests, Amir-Abdollahian noted that Iran will retaliate if any resolutions or sanctions in the upcoming meeting of the EU council of ministers will be issued or imposed.

The top Portuguese diplomat, for his part, welcomed the positions and actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the continuation of the nuclear negotiations and its extensive interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

João Gomes also called for the continuation of Iran's cooperation in order to reduce the crisis in Ukraine.

He also expressed sympathy for the families of all the victims of the recent incidents, including the security forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

