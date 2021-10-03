Borrell says JCPOA must be implemented, sanctions lifted

"As coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), I have always been clear: We must go back to full implementation of the deal, which means a return of the US into the agreement with the lifting of related US sanctions and Iran’s full compliance with its nuclear commitments", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told Arab News.

The European Union's top diplomat made the remarks in response to a question over Borrell's recent meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New York.

"My message to Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian in New York City was simple: Diplomacy is the solution; let’s go back to Vienna without delay", he also said.

According to him, diplomacy offers the only real path to address the open issues in the Persian Gulf and among neighbors.

Referring to the Baghdad Conference (for Cooperation and Partnership) on August 28 and the bilateral talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he added that these are welcome developments.

"I was happy to participate in the follow-up event to the conference in New York recently", he added.

The EU is ready to support the countries in the Persian Gulf region to build a shared sense of security and cooperation, he said.

"I am still convinced that if we do manage to preserve the JCPOA and ensure its full implementation, it can become a stepping stone toward addressing other shared concerns, including those related to regional security", Borrell noted.

