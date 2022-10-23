Iran, Iraq discuss mutual ties, latest regional developments

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of Iraqi leaders, especially figures such as Adil Abdul-Mahdi, in maintaining Iraq’s national unity and attempts made in Iraqi Parliament which led to the election of new president and obligation of the prime minister for introducing the new government in this country.

While reaffirming Iran’s support for the government and people of Iraq and expressing satisfaction with the level of relations between the two countries in different political, economic and security areas, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the effort of the two countries’ officials for promoting bilateral ties proportionate with the existing capacities of the two countries especially in the economic field.

Former Iraqi prime minister, in his turn, in addition to describing the internal situation of Iraq, put forward his views regarding the important regional and international issues.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the latest situation of negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions as well as trend of high-profile political talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

