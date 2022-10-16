Enemies unable to Syrianize Iran: military advisor to Leader

"If we don't want war, and we want our country's security to be maintained, we must be ready and become strong," Brigadier General Amir Hatami Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces of Army Affairs and the former minister of defense said at a military university in Tehran on Sunday.

"Didn't the enemies want to engage us in the wars like the ones in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan?," Gen. Hatami asked adding, "Do not they want that now? Why they have failed if that is the case? Because we are ready and awakened."

"They analyze the option of imposing a war and if it is not in their interest, they will not start a war," he further said.

The military advisor gave different examples of the military achievements made by Iran to explain why the enemies are scared not to launch a war on Iran.

