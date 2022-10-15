MoD role outstanding in identifying, responding threat timely

Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani made the remarks on Saturday on the sidelines of his visit to the parts manufacturing industrial unit of the Electronic Organization of the Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the Iranian Defense Minister visited the various departments of this industrial unit including the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Production Line.

He first congratulated the auspicious birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S) and also the Unity Week and expressed his special thanks to the industrious engineers and staff of the Electronic Industries Complex of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in taking giant strides in the field of manufacturing advanced and sophisticated defense equipment.

Shortly after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the Ministry of Defense managed to progress rapidly in all relevant areas in a way that, today, both the Ministry of Defense and the armed forces of the country have been equipped with the most sophisticated equipment in identifying, monitoring, confronting and responding to all threats timely and effectively in a way that this issue is clear and obvious to anyone.

In these years, scientists and experts of the defense industry of the country have been able to gain significant achievements in the fields of land, sea, air, aerospace and electronics by relying on talents, high capabilities and potential of its manpower, he said, adding that the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense are running under the strict supervision of both public and private sectors with observing all considerations.

