Iranians win gold, silver medal in Asian weightlifting event

On the final day of the Asian Weightlifting Championship, "Mohammed Massoud Mamyoumud", the representative of the 109 kg category, won the silver medal in the snatch, the gold medal in the clean and jerk, and a silver medal in the overall.

Another Iranian representative in the +109 kg category, "Alireza Esfandyar" bagged a silver medal in the snatch, a silver medal in the clean and jerk, and a gold medal in the overall.

Iran's weightlifting team has participated in the Asian tournament with 11 athletes in different age groups of youth and juniors.

Also on Saturday, Alireza Moeini from Iran lifted 166kg in the snatch at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Uzbekistan to break the Asian record.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Iranian weightlifter Taha Nemati clinched 3 gold medals in the 102 kg category of the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships with a total of 340 kg.

