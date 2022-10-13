Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 13

Arman-e Melli:

Nuclear talks probably after US Congress elections: commentator

Asia:

How terrible internet blackouts affect economy

Aftab:

Leader stresses need for averting securitizing situation during riots

Ebtekar:

Big powers face huge foreign debts

Etela'at:

Recent events must not distract officials' from their tasks: Leader

Iran:

Riots plotted by enemies frustrated at nation's progress

Javan:

Initiative in hands of nations in recent events: Leader

Johouriy-e Eslami

Leader warns against securitizing poltical space

Khorasan:

Neglecting expediency could inflict losses on Islam

Kayhan:

Sporadic riots devised by enemy against great advances by nation: Leader

KI