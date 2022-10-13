Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 13

Arman-e Melli:
Nuclear talks probably after US Congress elections: commentator
Asia:
How terrible internet blackouts affect economy
Aftab:
Leader stresses need for averting securitizing situation during riots
Ebtekar:
Big powers face huge foreign debts
Etela'at:
Recent events must not distract officials' from their tasks: Leader
Iran:
Riots plotted by enemies frustrated at nation's progress
Javan:
Initiative in hands of nations in recent events: Leader
Johouriy-e Eslami
Leader warns against securitizing poltical space
Khorasan:
Neglecting expediency could inflict losses on Islam
Kayhan:
Sporadic riots devised by enemy against great advances by nation: Leader
KI
Your Comment