Oct 11, 2022, 9:50 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 11

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, October 11.

Iran

Championship sports ‘source of national pride’: Leader 

Pishro

Medicine export could hit from $50mn to $2bn: Industry min.

Jomhouri Eslami

Iran-US trade value hits $33mn in eight months

Iran fully determined to revive JCPOA talks: FM spox

Shorou

Restricting measures for Iranian citizens’ travel ‘unacceptable’: Kan’ani

Asr-e Eghtesad

Connection of Iran’s electricity grid to SCO’s member states

Europe grappling with terrible situation of energy crisis

Kayhan

Foreign terrorist organizations ‘behind riots in Iran’: UK sociologist

Kimya-ye Vatan

Annual export of medicine at $50 million: Industry min.

