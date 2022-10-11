Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 11

Iran

Championship sports ‘source of national pride’: Leader

Pishro

Medicine export could hit from $50mn to $2bn: Industry min.

Jomhouri Eslami

Iran-US trade value hits $33mn in eight months

Iran fully determined to revive JCPOA talks: FM spox

Shorou’

Restricting measures for Iranian citizens’ travel ‘unacceptable’: Kan’ani

Asr-e Eghtesad

Connection of Iran’s electricity grid to SCO’s member states

Europe grappling with terrible situation of energy crisis

Kayhan

Foreign terrorist organizations ‘behind riots in Iran’: UK sociologist

Kimya-ye Vatan

