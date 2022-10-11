Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 11

Iran
Championship sports ‘source of national pride’: Leader
Pishro
Medicine export could hit from $50mn to $2bn: Industry min.
Jomhouri Eslami
Iran-US trade value hits $33mn in eight months
Iran fully determined to revive JCPOA talks: FM spox
Shorou’
Restricting measures for Iranian citizens’ travel ‘unacceptable’: Kan’ani
Asr-e Eghtesad
Connection of Iran’s electricity grid to SCO’s member states
Europe grappling with terrible situation of energy crisis
Kayhan
Foreign terrorist organizations ‘behind riots in Iran’: UK sociologist
Kimya-ye Vatan
Annual export of medicine at $50 million: Industry min.
