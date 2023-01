Kayhan:

Leader: Foreigners' role in recent riots obvious

Iran:

Leader: US defeated in propaganda war against Iran

Javan:

Clarification only way to counter enemies' temptations

Etela'at:

Leader stresses influencing youth through clarification not force

Abrar:

Pope calls for resuming sanction removal talks

Araman-e Melli:

Leader: Undermining Iran power reason behind recent riots

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran needs fundamental revolutionary works, Leader says

