President Ebrahim Raeisi and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the member states of the CICA in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

No details have come out of their meeting so far.

Addressing the CICA meeting, the Iranian president stressed that Iran supports multilateralism and pursues the expansion of cooperation in a system that is based on justice.

MNA/5608130