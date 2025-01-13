Israel launches fresh strikes on Lebanon

Despite reaching a cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah, the Zionist regime continues to violate the deal and bombard southern Lebanon.

In a new barbaric act, the Israeli regime's fighter jets heavily bombarded an area in southern Lebanon early on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

France, as one of the mediators of the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime, which now acts as a monitor of this agreement, has repeatedly reported violations of the ceasefire by Tel Aviv.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime on December 22, the Zionist regime has violated this agreement 816 times by attacking Lebanese soil.

MP/6345408