Iran to hold exhibition in Qatar amid preparations for WC

For this purpose, Iranian Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei traveled to Qatar on Sunday evening in line with pursuing the agreements made between heads of the two countries of Iran and Qatar.

Upon his arrival, Rezaei was welcomed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Qatar and Iranian Ambassador to Doha.

In this prestigious exhibition, a number of 20 holdings and Iranian industrial and production companies, working in various fields of foodstuff, handicrafts, modern technologies, will showcase their latest achievements as the the 2022 Qatar World Cup nears.

Pursuing the implementation of agreements made between senior officials of the two countries of Iran and Qatar will be of the other topics pursued by Mohsen Rezaei during the visit in Qatar.

Meeting with Qatari businessmen and also visiting the ministries of Trade, Industries and Transport of Qatar are of the other important programs of Iranian official during his trip to this country.

