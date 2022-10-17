Iran exclusive exhibition inaugurated in Qatar: Official

The spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Omid Ghalibaf said that suitable ways have been paved for the visit of trade and economic representatives of other countries to the exhibition more than before.

Iran’s exclusive exhibition in Doha will run until Oct. 20, he said, adding that a number of 14 Iranian companies will display their latest products and achievements in the fields of food industry, handicrafts, saffron, trade and commercial services, insurance, advanced industrial fire extinguishing systems, leather, oil and gas technology.

Ghalibaf termed organizing 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a unique opportunity for the development of trade and tourism activities.

It is expected that business negotiations will be held between Iranian and Qatari businessmen on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The Exclusive Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran was opened in Qatari capital of Doha on Monday evening with the participation of Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei and Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak.

