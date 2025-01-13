Iran to regulate ties with any Syrian gov’t chosen by people

The top diplomat made the comments in a decree he issued to appoint Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani as his special representative for Syria’s affairs.

The top Iranian diplomat said that making decisions about Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people, adding that Iran would regulate its relations with any governing system emerging from the collective will of the Syrian people, on the basis of mutual respect and interests, and in accordance with international law.

Terming Syria as an important country in the West Asia region, Araghchi stressed Iran's emphasis on the necessity of maintaining the Arab country's territorial integrity and respecting the will of Syrian people to decide their own fate without foreign interference and presence.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister underlined that security and stability in the region will be achieved only through cooperation and common understanding among regional countries.

The top diplomat also urged Raouf to negotiate with all relevant parties, including friendly countries in the region, to fulfill the assigned responsibilities and regularly report to the foreign minister.

