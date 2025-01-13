Iran reacts to US, UK, Israel airstrikes on Yemen

Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in the capital Tehran on Sunday.

According to PressTV, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that these joint operations are a clear violation of Yemen's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, describing them as a serious threat to regional peace and security, the consequences of which have affected all countries in the region.

Araghchi also reaffirmed Tehran's support for the United Nations’ initiatives to help improve the situation in Yemen.

Grundberg, for his part, hailed Iran's commitment to playing an effective role in maintaining stability and security in the region, particularly in Yemen.

He also emphasized the need for continuing consultations with Iran on regional issues, as he presented a report on the UN’s latest efforts to establish peace and stability in Yemen, as well as his recent visit to Sana'a.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/