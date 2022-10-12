Iran trade value with neighboring states hits 7% growth in H1

Iran’s trade value with neighboring states registered a seven percent from March 21 to September 23, registering a seven percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Among the neighboring countries, the maximum export growth is related to Saudi Arabia with a 532 percent hike while the least export growth is related to Pakistan with a 350 percent rise.

Although Iran’s non-oil trade value has registered a seven percent growth in this period, the country’s export volume has shown an 18 percent decline, the report added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported 29,280,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $12,327,304,446, to neighboring countries from Mar. 21 to Sep. 23, showing a 19 and 10 percent growth in weight and value respectively.

In this period, Iran imported 9,320,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $11,870,567,355, from 15 neighboring countries, registering a 14 percent decline in weight and 4.4 percent growth in value.

Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were introduced at Iran’s export target markets respectively from Mar. 21 to Sep. 23, 2022.

