Iran oil exports underway uninterrupted: Owji

Javad Owji stated that the sale and export of crude oil are ongoing without any interruption, adding that currently, the export of oil is going on without any problems.

He said that fortunately, by identifying new markets and customers and new export processes, Iran has been able to find good markets and there has been no stoppage in the export of crude oil.

“With the new solutions presented by my colleagues in the international affairs department of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), we have been able to obtain good and attractive markets for Iran's crude oil, gas condensate, oil products and petrochemicals," the minister added.

“Today, the issue of energy security is considered one of the most important issues in the world, and this importance gradually doubles as the cold season approaches," Owji emphasized

ZZ/SHANA