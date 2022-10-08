Iran’s exports at 24% growth in five months: industry min.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the northern province of Mazandaran on Friday, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin pointed to the production of goods in industrial units and economic enterprises and said that production of goods has registered considerable growth in the current year (started March 21, 2022).

For instance, the country’s production of tractor and steel has witnessed a considerable 50 and 10 percent growth respectively in the current year, the industry minister added.

Fatemi Amin pointed out that the industrial sector has shown a 5.1 percent growth in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 22) as compared to the same period of last year.

Turning to the export of non-oil products in the current year, he reiterated, “Statistics show that export of non-oil goods from March 21 to August 23 has registered a 24 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

MA/5604141