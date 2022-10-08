Iran’s export of gas condensate, petrochemicals at 39% growth

In this period, the export of petrochemicals and gas condensates registered a 38.8 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Another statistic indicated that Iran’s export of handwoven carpets and handicrafts registered a 4.7 percent growth from March 21 to July 23.

Over 35.7 million tons of products, valued at $17.3 billion, were exported from the country, showing a 6.4 percent decline and also a 22 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

Accordingly, the imports of non-oil goods into the country showed a 12.2 percent decline and a 16.8 percent hike in weight and value respectively, the report added.

Based on the report of the ministry country’s foreign trade value in the first four months of the current year hit about $28.9 billion, the rate of which stood at about $36.5 billion in the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/FNA14010714000458