Oct 29, 2022, 6:15 PM

Iran foreign trade exchanges up by 10%

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Iran's trade exchanges in the seven months of this year were 81 million and 30,000 tons worth 60 billion and 133 million dollars, marking a 10 percent rise in value, an official said.

Iran exported 61.283 million tons of goods valued at $28.406 billion in the first seven months, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

Morteza Emadi went on to say that liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, film-grade polyethylene, petroleum bitumen, liquefied natural gas, urea, iron and steel ingots, and light oils and petroleum products were the main exported products.

The mentioned products account for 41.9 percent of the total value of the exports, he further noted.

China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and India have been the 5 major destinations for exporting Iranian goods, he underlined.

