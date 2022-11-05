Iran takes part in 5th China Intl. Import Expo

More than 100 official officials from 82 countries of the world including the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, and the Head of the Investment Organization of Iran participated in this prestigious exhibition as lectured by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The companies from 40 countries located on the path of China's "Belt and Road" initiative are among the companies that participated in this exhibition.

In total, nearly 300 world-renowned companies have participated in this exhibition which will last for five days.

Although similar exhibitions in different countries of the world are held mostly with a focus on strengthening the export of products of the host country, China has been holding exhibitions for some time focusing on introducing the huge capacities of the country's import market with the aim of increasing trade interactions with different countries of the world.

The most important sectors of this international import exhibition include industries related to food and agricultural products, the automobile industry, artificial intelligence, and information technology (IT), consumer products, medical equipment, and health and therapeutic products, and commercial services.

