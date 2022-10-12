Enemies worried about Iran's progress: MP

"Whenever the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the verge of leapfrogging and progressing rapidly and reaching stability in terms of political and economic status, the US and some European countries seek to interfere in Iran's internal affairs with anger and jealousy," Ruhollah Izadkhah stated in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

"On the other hand, whenever our country is in recession and weak statesmen are at work, Westerners have nothing to do with us. How is it that Westerners suddenly remember to talk about women's rights at the time of rising of the progress and rapid growth of Iran?" he noted, adding, "Whenever they witness the progress of Iran, they become greedy to interfere in the internal affairs of our country."

The Iranian parliament member noted that Westerners are definitely worried about the stability, growth, progress and mastery of technology in Iran.

"They like Iran to be unstable, stagnant, and involved in internal issues," he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Izadkhah noted that it is interesting that the Westerners speak in front of Iranians with a certain prestige in the nuclear negotiations, but all of a sudden they send spies to Iran or their ambassadors interfere in Iran's internal affairs. He also criticized the act of westerners for forgetting the promises they made in the negotiations as soon as chaos rises in Iran.

"We have experienced many times that Westerners are not trustworthy," Izadkhah stressed.

"Today, we have relatively better internal cohesion than a decade ago within our sovereignty. The speed of work has increased and the government is acting seriously in some areas," he cited, adding that if the neutralization of the sanctions is truly realized, the Westerners will definitely lose their trump card and become anxious and distressed.

MNA/5606987