Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Donald Trump has announced he will run for the United States presidency again in 2024 despite facing multiple criminal investigations and the poor performance of the candidates he backed in last week’s midterm elections.

Trump launched the bid — his third for the presidency — on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a week after elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped, Aljazeera reported.

"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the 76-year-old former president said.

As Trump spoke to a roomful of Republicans who expect him to face primary challengers in the coming months, he also claimed the party cannot afford to nominate “a politician or conventional candidate” if it wants to win back the White House.

He made the announcement just a week after Republicans lost key midterm races, rejecting the counsel of current and former advisers who had cautioned him against declaring his candidacy for president so soon after a defeat for his party.

The announcement also comes as a majority of American voters say he should definitely not run for the White House again.

