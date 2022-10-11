  1. Economy
Oct 11, 2022, 6:30 PM

Taliban says negotiating with Iran over gas import

Taliban says negotiating with Iran over gas import

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Haji Nooruddin Azizi, Taliban's acting Minister of Commerce and Industry says Afghanistan is consulting with the Iranian authorities for the import of gas and oil products.

Referring to his meeting with the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, he said that he has discussed the import of oil and gas from Iran with this senior diplomat.

Taliban's minister made the remarks in a meeting with Afghan oil exporters, saying that the list of companies importing oil and gas from Russia and Iran will be prepared soon.

Earlier, the Taliban's acting Minister of Commerce and Industry had announced that Afghanistan has signed a contract to purchase oil products and wheat from Russia.

RHM/IRN14010719000648

News Code 192345
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192345/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News