Taliban says negotiating with Iran over gas import

Referring to his meeting with the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, he said that he has discussed the import of oil and gas from Iran with this senior diplomat.

Taliban's minister made the remarks in a meeting with Afghan oil exporters, saying that the list of companies importing oil and gas from Russia and Iran will be prepared soon.

Earlier, the Taliban's acting Minister of Commerce and Industry had announced that Afghanistan has signed a contract to purchase oil products and wheat from Russia.

