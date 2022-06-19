Taliban says talked with Iran about Hirmand water share

The Taliban's interim government's ministry of water and energy on Sunday, June 19, issued a statement on a recent visit of a Taliban delegation to Iran to discuss the shared Hirmand/Helmand river water shares.

According to the Taliban's energy ministry, a ministry's delegation attended the 25th meeting of the Helmand River Water Commissioner meeting in Tehran from June 15 to 17, headed by Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Omar, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Water and Energy.

The Taliban's caretaker energy ministry said it had discussed with the Iranian side the problems of implementing an agreement with Iran on Iran's water share from Helmand river.

Hirmand Water Commission held two meetings this year and its last meeting was held in Nimroz province with the participation of officials from Iran and Afghanistan.

The Taliban's ministry also stressed that at a recent meeting, it discussed the abnormal water situation last year with Iranian officials and stressed the need for full implementation of the agreement between the two countries.

Prior to this, Taliban officials had emphasized the full implementation of the water share agreement between Iran and Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has described the issue of rights between Afghanistan and Iran as resolvable and said that if the Afghan side has enough water, the Islamic Republic of Iran will also benefit from it.

The Taliban's deputy spokesman, Samangani has also said in this regard that Afghanistan is committed to all commitments it already abided itself by regarding Iran's share water from the Hermand river.

According to Samangani, Afghanistan is also facing water shortages due to the drought, and perhaps Iran's right has been affected by this while stressing that the problem is negotiable.

Samangani also stressed that the Taliban is ready to address Iran's concerns in this regard through dialogue.

MNA/FNA14010329000777