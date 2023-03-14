Iran-Afghan economic ties need to be boosted 

Nuruddin Azizi made the remarks in a meeting with businessmen and activists in the field of economy in Sistan and Balouchestan province of Iran.

Touching on the possible capacity that existed between Iran and Afghanistan, he called for expanding economic ties with Iran.

Afghanistan is keen on establishing joint projects with Iran in the economy, he underlined.

He said that the two countries enjoy a common border, culture, and religion.

He praised Iran for welcoming Afghan nationals in hard times.

Now Afghanistan is no longer an occupied country, he said, terming his state as independent.

The visit is paid in line with consolidating affinity and promoting trade and economic exchanges, he further noted.

He expressed satisfaction over trade with Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas and Chabahar ports, stressing the need to facilitate the process.

