Oct 11, 2022, 10:00 PM

Cavusoglu:

Turkey disagrees with West unilateral sanctions on Russia

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Noting that ruptured relations between the West and Russia are to the detriment of all countries, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Ankara disagrees with unilateral sanctions on Russia.

Turkey disagrees with unilateral sanctions on Russia and believes that ruptured relations between the West and Russia will affect everyone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in televised remarks on Tuesday.

"We see what the breaking off of ties with Russia costs. This will inevitably affect everyone. We see what is happening with natural gas prices. However, Turkey doesn’t suffer from a shortage of natural gas. That’s a situation that we see in other countries. We never agree with unilateral sanctions. It’s necessary to ensure a viable ceasefire and a just peace for Ukraine. As Turkey, we support Ukraine's territorial integrity," the minister said in an interview with the Tvnet television channel.

