24 October 2018 - 16:04

Turkey seeks waiver from US sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country has conveyed to the US the necessary demands to get an exemption from sanctions against Iran.

Turkey has conveyed to the US that its sanctions on Iran that will come into effect on November 4 is “unilateral,” and that most countries are against this decision, he said on Wednesday, Anadolu reported.

"You can take a decision, but why do you want to punish other companies and countries? It is not a decision of the UN Security Council," Cavusoglu highlighted.

Cavusoglu said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously mentioned that Turkey is taking natural gas from Russia and Iran and if it does not have more options, the country would have to continue taking gas from those two countries.

He went on to say that despite the United States, European countries did not withdraw from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding, "it means that they value this deal.”

President Trump pulled the US out of JCPOA, also known as nuclear deal, in May, vowing to impose unilateral sanctions against Iran. The next wave of sanctions which targets Iran’s oil and banking sectors will start on November 4.

