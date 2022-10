Arman-e Melli:

President Raeisi visits Al-Zahra University

Ettela'at:

Raeisi says solving girls' employment concerns duty of government

Iran:

Girl students host Iranian president at Al-Zahra University

Count down begins for exporting electricity to Turkey

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Stop Hazara genocide

Kayhan:

Millions of Yemenis hold rallies at beginning of Unity Week

Leader condoles passing of Iranian poet Moayed

Raeisi attends new academic year ceremony

MP