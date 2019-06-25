Goods exports volume from Astara railway at $4bn in Q1

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tue., the Director General of Astara Customs Office Rasoul Omidi said, “18,908 tons of goods, valued $4,030,000, were exported by 307 cars from Astara Railway to overseas.”

In the same period, 62,125 tons of goods, valued at $18,398,064, were docked in Astara Railway through 992 cars, he stated.

Ceramics, cements, stones and clinkers are of the products exported from Astara Railway to the countries of Russia, Georgia and Ukraine, he said, adding, “MDF, Medium Fiber-Density board, woods and corns were imported into Iran in return.”

Omidi went on to say that 2,813 tons of products, valued at $8,020,451, were transported by 96 cars in the same period.

Astara-Astara Railway will boom upon establishment of service-rendering organization in the fields of trade, exports, import, and transport in the dock, he emphasized.

It should be noted that Astara-Astara Railway was inaugurated in the first month of last year in April 2018 between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.

Home to 91,000 populations, Astara port border city is located in West Gilan province, shared with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

