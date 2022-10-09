AFC congratulates Tayebi on receiving Yili Top Scorer award

According to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website on Saturday, the skipper –Tayebi – displayed an amazing performance, scoring 10 goals in six matches as Iran finished runners-up to Japan after a pulsating final.

AFC describes Tayebi’s performance as follows:

The award is a testament to Tayebi’s talent and determination, as he has maintained the fine performance that also saw him picking up the Top Scorer Award in the 2014 and 2018 editions.

The 34-year-old scored six goals in the group stage to help Iran finish top in Group C, before netting a hat-trick against Vietnam in the quarter-finals.

Tayebi then followed it up with a first-minute goal against Thailand in the semi-final that laid the foundation for a 5-0 win.

Accordingly, the AFC's official Twitter account released a poster of the Iranian captain congratulating him on the award.

Earlier, Iran's national futsal team, after accepting defeat against Japan in the final of the 16th edition of the Asian Futsal Cup, failed to repeat the championship title in this competition, and the Japanese team won the cup for the 4th time.

AMK/PR