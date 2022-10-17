  1. Sports
Oct 17, 2022, 10:00 AM

Qatar to host 2023 Asian Cup: AFC

Qatar to host 2023 Asian Cup: AFC

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Qatar will host next year's Asian Cup after China withdrew earlier this year because of Covid, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as the host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee has today confirmed the Qatar Football Association (QFA) as the host association for the AFC Asian Cup 2023," the Malaysia-based body said in a statement. 

Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia to become the first country to host the continental championship tournament three times after staging the event in 1988 and 2011.

China had originally been scheduled to hold the 24-team event but relinquished its hosting rights in May because of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, leaving the AFC looking for replacements.

Given the high summer temperatures in Qatar, it’s possible the scheduled tournament dates could be switched from next June.

ZZ/PR

News Code 192532
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192532/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News